8,659 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Acquired by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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