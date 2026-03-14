71,712 Shares in Vale S.A. $VALE Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vale by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Vale Trading Down 2.6%

VALE opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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