7,167,000 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS Bought by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.81% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

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AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.82 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $750.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

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