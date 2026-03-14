66,009 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Bought by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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