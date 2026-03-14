506,222 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Purchased by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 506,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,805,000. Entegris makes up approximately 3.4% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 862.1% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.28 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,007.60. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $218,799.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,560.53. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock worth $29,640,758 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

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