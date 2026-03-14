496,500 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Bought by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 496,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,428,000. ACM Research makes up approximately 5.5% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 113,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 122,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

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ACM Research Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings cut ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,086.52. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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