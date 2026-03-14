389,802 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 389,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $849.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 65.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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