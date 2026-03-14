33,336 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $383,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 63.58%.The firm had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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