32,760 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Purchased by Olde Wealth Management LLC

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Olde Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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