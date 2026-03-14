275,000 Shares in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIAX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.
Insider Activity at Miami International
In other news, Director Murray Stahl sold 121,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $4,953,529.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,689,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,892,948.72. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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Miami International Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.22. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.
Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
About Miami International
Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.
Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.
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