2,653 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Acquired by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,306.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,029,000 after acquiring an additional 845,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,294,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,942 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.59 (6% increase), payable May 8 to holders of record April 10 — supports income investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 fundamentals: full‑year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY‑2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium‑term upside. Article Title

Strong 2025 fundamentals: full‑year revenue and backlog strength (record ~$118B backlog, broad-based Marine Systems and Aerospace growth) and FY‑2026 EPS guidance (16.100–16.200) provide visible forward earnings and backlog-driven revenue visibility, underpinning medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long‑cycle revenue. (Market commentary)

U.S. shipbuilding policy and MAP momentum (renewed federal focus and proposed FY2026 naval funding) lift demand prospects for GD’s Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat units — an important structural tailwind for orders and long‑cycle revenue. (Market commentary) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense‑spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one‑year performance has been strong, so some profit‑taking is expected. Article Title

Valuation discussion: recent analysis questions whether the current ~\$350s price fully reflects defense‑spending upside vs execution/valuation risk; one‑year performance has been strong, so some profit‑taking is expected. Neutral Sentiment: Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50‑day moving average but above the 200‑day — suggests short‑term consolidation within a longer‑term uptrend.

Technical backdrop: the stock is trading slightly below its 50‑day moving average but above the 200‑day — suggests short‑term consolidation within a longer‑term uptrend. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 32,918 shares (~$11.66M at ~$354.09); EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares; EVP Marguerite Gilliland sold 3,819 shares — sizable disclosed reductions that can pressure sentiment despite being taxable/liquidity-driven transactions. SEC/insider filings: Novakovic Trade Burns Trade Gilliland Trade

General Dynamics Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Shares of GD stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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