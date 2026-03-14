2,587 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $7,689,707.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,210 shares of company stock worth $97,324,213. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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