250,000 Shares in Dole PLC $DOLE Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOLE. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dole in the third quarter worth about $403,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dole by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 247,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Dole by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dole by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dole during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,408,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Dole Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Dole stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Dole PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Dole had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dole PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Dole’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Dole

(Free Report)

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold‑chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

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