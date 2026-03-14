23,105 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,192,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

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Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $113,984.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,085.27. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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