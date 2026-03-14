21,921 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Bought by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 588.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

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Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

See Also

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