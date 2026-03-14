14,907 Shares in ArcelorMittal $MT Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.1% during the third quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ArcelorMittal Price Performance

MT opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.30. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.14%.The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.10 to $73.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

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