123,255 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $139,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,955.15. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.6%

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

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Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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