12,000,000 Shares in NIO Inc. $NIO Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,440,000. NIO accounts for about 3.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 50.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

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NIO Trading Up 5.5%

NIO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.11. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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