12,000,000 Shares in NIO Inc. $NIO Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,440,000. NIO accounts for about 3.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 50.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Trading Up 5.5%
NIO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.11. NIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Landmark Q4 results — NIO reported its first quarterly profit, record vehicle deliveries, strong revenue growth and raised near‑term delivery guidance, improving earnings visibility and fueling investor optimism. NIO Is Up 13.0% After First-Ever Quarterly Profit and Record Deliveries – What’s Changed
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded NIO to Buy and lifted its price target to $6.80, citing a new product cycle, stronger 2026 volume outlook (new NIO/ONVO/FIREFLY models) and clearer earnings visibility. That analyst call is a near‑term catalyst for the stock. HSBC upgrades NIO to Buy, citing new cycle and improving earnings visibility
- Positive Sentiment: Additional buy-side momentum — Nomura and other brokers reaffirmed/raised ratings after the quarter (CGS‑CIMB kept a Buy view), adding institutional support to the rally. NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Buy at Nomura
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow drivers — A recent technical breakout and heavy volume have drawn momentum traders and amplified the price move. Options activity has also been unusually large, which can magnify intraday moves. NIO Stock Surges 19% as Technical Breakout Signals Potential Rally Ahead NIO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Management strategy — CEO William Li emphasized in‑house self‑driving chip development (GeniTech) and battery‑swap expansion; these are strategically positive if executed but require time and capital. Nio CEO William Li Bets Big On In-House Chips, Battery Swaps Amid Strong Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic investments — NIO participated in a funding round for truck startup Zeron alongside Momenta and CATL, expanding industrial partnerships but diluting focus from core car volumes in the short term. Nio, Momenta and CATL invest in truck startup Zeron
- Negative Sentiment: Supply and execution risks — Reports flagged memory‑chip shortages that could constrain production and overseas expansion plans, creating upside risk to guidance if supply tightens. China’s NIO eyes overseas expansion, flagging memory chip shortage
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and liquidity metrics remain watch items — short-term liquidity ratios are below 1.0 and leverage is elevated, which could limit flexibility if markets turn. Background financials matter even as earnings improve. NIO Stock Quote & Financials
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
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