115,315 Shares in Stellar V Capital Corp. $SVCC Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Stellar V Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellar V Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stellar V Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Stellar V Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000.

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Stellar V Capital Price Performance

Shares of SVCC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Stellar V Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 million and a P/E ratio of 40.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellar V Capital ( NASDAQ:SVCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellar V Capital

Stellar V Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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