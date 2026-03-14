11,474 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after purchasing an additional 377,838 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 673,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $160.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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