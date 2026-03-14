1,133,949 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,133,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,588,000. Ralliant comprises approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,453,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $98,753,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Insider Activity at Ralliant

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,299.28. This represents a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233 in the last 90 days.

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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