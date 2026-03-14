10,880 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.7% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 220,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE:TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.52.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters/MSN reports TSMC now commands roughly 70% of the global foundry market — a reminder of its pricing power, scale advantages and strategic importance to chip customers, which supports revenue and margin resilience. Taiwan Semiconductor now commands 70% of global foundry market
- Positive Sentiment: SEC-filing coverage: TSMC has maintained a steady capital structure and disclosed new investments — signaling disciplined allocation of its large capex program and reducing investor concern about dilution or aggressive leverage. That supports confidence in execution of capacity buildouts. Taiwan Semiconductor Keeps Capital Structure Steady And Reveals New Investments
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: analysts and commentators are reassessing TSMC after a strong FY performance and a recent share pullback — the narrative that the stock may be more attractively priced after profit-taking is drawing buyer interest. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After A Strong Year And Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC released February 2026 revenue data — investors are parsing monthly trends for signs of AI-related capacity demand and seasonal recovery; the print is a short-term data point rather than a directional catalyst by itself. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reports Feb 2026 revenue data
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analysis pieces (e.g., AMD vs. TSMC) are keeping investors focused on relative valuation and growth prospects across chip-related names; useful for positioning but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. AMD vs. TSMC: Which Chip Stock Actually Delivers the Smarter Return in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting large-manager portfolios and sector capex narratives (e.g., Steven Cohen holdings, AI capex winners) underscores institutional interest and the longer-term demand story for leading foundries, but these are background positives rather than immediate catalysts. Here Are Billionaire Steven Cohen’s 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: broader coverage flags that foreign markets are reeling from the Iran conflict and energy shock — such risk-off episodes can pressure Asian equities and cyclical chip demand, creating downside risk to TSMC’s near-term multiples. Foreign Stocks Are Reeling From the Iran War. Buying the Dip Could Pay Off.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.