10,880 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.7% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 220,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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