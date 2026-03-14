105,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,817,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 183.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,610 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $103.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $442.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $123,207.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,040.30. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

See Also

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