ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.2125.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $27.22 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

