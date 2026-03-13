Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $36,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. 703,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,466. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

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