Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $115,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,629.10. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 over the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 210.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

