ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $729.01

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $729.01 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00298409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/Telegram, Discord, BitcoinTalk, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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