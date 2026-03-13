Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LUV Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the airline will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

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Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.50 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.68. 817,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

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Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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