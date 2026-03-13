Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LUV Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the airline will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LUV
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
NYSE LUV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.68. 817,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $55.11.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Redburn raised its price target on LUV to $35 (from $27) despite keeping a Sell rating — a sign some boutiques see more downside limited or valuation support near current levels. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Target Increased to $35 at Redburn Despite Sell Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note LUV has outperformed over the past year but has seen a sharp drawdown in the last month, framing today’s weakness as part of a recent pullback rather than an entirely new story. Southwest Price Prediction: What Wall Street Thinks LUV Is Worth in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/color pieces around peer booking strength (United) suggest demand resilience, which could limit downside for U.S. carriers if booking trends hold — but that hasn’t outweighed other negatives for LUV. United Airlines Just Had Its Best Ever Day of Bookings. There’s Hope Amid Fuel Fears.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded LUV from “Strong-Buy” to “Hold” and trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast to $5.00 (from $5.10), signaling weaker analyst conviction and pressuring sentiment. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target to $41 and moved to a Hold rating — the new target implies limited upside from current levels and contributed directly to selling pressure. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/jet-fuel prices tied to the U.S.–Iran conflict and supply concerns are increasing operating-cost risk for airlines, a direct negative for margins and profitability. Why Is Southwest Airlines Stock Sliding Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader operational headwinds — TSA slowdowns and reports that rising jet fuel could add billions in industry costs — add risk to short-term cash flow and margins across U.S. carriers, pressuring LUV alongside company-specific analyst moves. US airlines hit turbulence with TSA delays, fuel cost pressures
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.