Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AMN FY2027 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

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AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

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AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $736.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

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AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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