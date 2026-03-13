Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Cactus Q2 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 31,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.25. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cactus by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,426.56. This represents a 79.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,039,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Cactus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus initiated a buy, giving independent broker support that can lift demand. Read More.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated a buy, giving independent broker support that can lift demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cactus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 (payable Mar 19), providing cash yield and some support to the share price.

Cactus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 (payable Mar 19), providing cash yield and some support to the share price. Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms raised targets or maintained constructive views recently (Citigroup and Barclays raised price targets), which offers offsetting buy-side signals for longer-term holders.

Several sell‑side firms raised targets or maintained constructive views recently (Citigroup and Barclays raised price targets), which offers offsetting buy-side signals for longer-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66) — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst.

Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66) — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings: Cactus beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.65 vs. $0.58) though revenue was down ~4% YoY; management commentary and the earnings note may influence some investors. Read More.

Recent earnings: Cactus beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.65 vs. $0.58) though revenue was down ~4% YoY; management commentary and the earnings note may influence some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates and cut FY2026 EPS (e.g., Q1 2026 to $0.60 from $0.64; Q2 2026 to $0.65 from $0.72; FY2026 to $2.64 from $2.72), lowering short‑term growth expectations and potentially pressuring the valuation multiple.

Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates and cut FY2026 EPS (e.g., Q1 2026 to $0.60 from $0.64; Q2 2026 to $0.65 from $0.72; FY2026 to $2.64 from $2.72), lowering short‑term growth expectations and potentially pressuring the valuation multiple. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by President Joel Bender: multiple large block sales disclosed (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and earlier blocks including a 29,228‑share sale). Large insider disposals have heightened headline risk and likely weighed on sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling by President Joel Bender: multiple large block sales disclosed (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and earlier blocks including a 29,228‑share sale). Large insider disposals have heightened headline risk and likely weighed on sentiment. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media amplification of those insider sales and sector volatility (grouped with other energy/land names) can accelerate short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

About Cactus

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Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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