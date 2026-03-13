Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.64.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.60. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Clean Harbors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $300 (from $240), signaling confidence in upside vs. the current share level (~$289.77) and supporting the stock’s move higher. UBS raises price target

UBS raised its price target to $300 (from $240), signaling confidence in upside vs. the current share level (~$289.77) and supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased earnings estimates across multiple quarters and years (several Q1–Q4 2026/2027 quarter upgrades and FY2026→$7.77, FY2027→$8.33, FY2028→$8.48), which reflects better near‑term profit expectations and underpins the stock’s upward bias. Zacks, however, kept a “Hold” rating. Zacks raises estimates

Zacks Research increased earnings estimates across multiple quarters and years (several Q1–Q4 2026/2027 quarter upgrades and FY2026→$7.77, FY2027→$8.33, FY2028→$8.48), which reflects better near‑term profit expectations and underpins the stock’s upward bias. Zacks, however, kept a “Hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Both firms left non‑buy ratings (UBS = Neutral, Zacks = Hold). That tempers the positive signal from estimate/target increases — upgrades improve outlook but not analyst conviction. Benzinga note

Both firms left non‑buy ratings (UBS = Neutral, Zacks = Hold). That tempers the positive signal from estimate/target increases — upgrades improve outlook but not analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risks remain: CLH trades at ~39.8x reported P/E and is near its 52‑week high, which limits upside if execution or commodity/service demand disappoints. Market metrics

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.