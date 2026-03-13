Zacks Research Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.87. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $291.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $294,661.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,850.02. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $207,932.79. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,480.71. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,537 shares of company stock valued at $762,797. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,312 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,495 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zumiez this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Zumiez reported EPS of $1.16 vs. $1.08 consensus and revenue of $291.3M vs. $289.2M consensus; North American comps rose 5.5% and gross margin expanded ~200 bps to 38.2%, showing operational leverage and sales strength. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations: Zumiez reported EPS of $1.16 vs. $1.08 consensus and revenue of $291.3M vs. $289.2M consensus; North American comps rose 5.5% and gross margin expanded ~200 bps to 38.2%, showing operational leverage and sales strength. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase (up to ~10.2% of outstanding shares), which supports EPS accretion and signals management believes the shares are undervalued. TipRanks: Buyback Announcement

Board authorized a $40 million share repurchase (up to ~10.2% of outstanding shares), which supports EPS accretion and signals management believes the shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Raised/clear Q1 FY2026 outlook: Zumiez guided EPS of $0.77–$0.87 and revenue $189–$193M, both above Street expectations, which implies a stronger near-term profit trajectory than analysts had modeled. Press Release: Guidance

Raised/clear Q1 FY2026 outlook: Zumiez guided EPS of $0.77–$0.87 and revenue $189–$193M, both above Street expectations, which implies a stronger near-term profit trajectory than analysts had modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for detail on merchandise, inventory and margin drivers; investors can use the call to assess sustainability of comps and margin expansion. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for detail on merchandise, inventory and margin drivers; investors can use the call to assess sustainability of comps and margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published earnings coverage and summaries (Zacks/MarketBeat), useful for verifying metrics and guidance but largely repeating the company release. Zacks: Earnings Summary

Multiple outlets published earnings coverage and summaries (Zacks/MarketBeat), useful for verifying metrics and guidance but largely repeating the company release. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was mixed despite the beat — some headlines noted the stock dropped or investors took profits, suggesting concerns remain (valuation, modest net margin, or uncertainty beyond near-term guidance). MSN: Mixed Market Reaction

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.