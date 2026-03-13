Yost Capital Management LP Purchases 112,200 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. $SSTI

Yost Capital Management LP boosted its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the period. SoundThinking makes up 4.3% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

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SoundThinking Trading Down 2.0%

SoundThinking stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp bought 105,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,983.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,008,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,747.52. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 137,417 shares of company stock worth $979,843 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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SoundThinking Profile

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SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

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