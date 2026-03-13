Yost Capital Management LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Yost Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 11.4% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.39.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $251.53. 649,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $259.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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