Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,009 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 12th total of 82,509 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yatra Online presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Yatra Online Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

