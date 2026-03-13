Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 96984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 13.38%.The company had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

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Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

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