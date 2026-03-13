Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 78,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the previous session’s volume of 16,625 shares.The stock last traded at $61.40 and had previously closed at $61.44.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $531.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

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Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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