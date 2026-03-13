XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 774 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the February 12th total of 1,232 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.87 on Friday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMAP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages proprietary antibody-generation technologies—including ribosome display and phage display—to identify and optimize human monoclonal antibodies with high specificity and favorable pharmacological profiles.

Its lead clinical program is an interleukin-1 beta modulator being evaluated in patients with rare and severe inflammatory conditions.

