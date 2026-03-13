Xensor (XSR) Trading Down 0% This Week

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $240.40 thousand and $11.18 thousand worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

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