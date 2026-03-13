Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $566.59 Thousand

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $25.36 billion and $566.59 thousand worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.29063478 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,197,017.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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