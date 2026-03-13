World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 29% Higher This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and approximately $81.67 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,523,647 tokens. The official message board for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io/blog. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

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