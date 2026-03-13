Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Increased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,821 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 10.2% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $358,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,247,687,000 after buying an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,217,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,478,000 after acquiring an additional 371,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,087,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.45. 679,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $206.73. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.76 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $15,284,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,866.82. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,796 shares of company stock worth $107,013,566. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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