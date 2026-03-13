Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $210.00 price target on Workday in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.76 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,330 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,376.10. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 610,796 shares of company stock valued at $107,013,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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