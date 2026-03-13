WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Issues Earnings Results

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. WM Technology had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from WM Technology’s conference call:

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Ended 2025 with $62 million in cash (about a 20% increase) and delivered $40 million adjusted EBITDA , with Q4 revenue and adjusted EBITDA coming in at the top/end of prior guidance despite tough industry conditions.

(about a 20% increase) and delivered , with Q4 revenue and adjusted EBITDA coming in at the top/end of prior guidance despite tough industry conditions. Full‑year revenue declined to $175 million (≈5% YoY) and Q4 revenue was $43 million (down ~10% YoY); the company expects Q1 revenue to decline mid‑ to high‑single digits and will not provide adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026.

(≈5% YoY) and Q4 revenue was (down ~10% YoY); the company expects Q1 revenue to decline mid‑ to high‑single digits and will not provide adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026. Management is prioritizing product investments to enable product‑first discovery and a more e‑commerce‑like shopping experience, citing early momentum in New York and expansion opportunities in new and regulatory‑captured markets.

The company recorded a ~$7.8 million goodwill impairment, a $2.8 million legal settlement (and other non‑cash charges), and highlighted ongoing market consolidation, pricing compression, and illicit market competition that are pressuring client spend.

WM Technology Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 548,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,751. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WM Technology news, CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $184,301.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,528,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,698.24. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Francis sold 103,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $70,052.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,467,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,095.16. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,260 shares of company stock worth $323,177. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 505.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 166,634 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 777,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 204,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 1,399.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

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