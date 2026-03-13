WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Unum Group $UNM

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,353,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,837,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after buying an additional 219,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 978,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,758. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,110 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 114,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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