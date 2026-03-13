WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,833 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,035,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,077,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $3,123,503.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 474,908 shares in the company, valued at $29,971,443.88. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $2,534,750.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,269.38. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 495,836 shares of company stock worth $32,759,810 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 342,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,365. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.