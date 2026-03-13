WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $901,000 Investment in Celanese Corporation $CE

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 270.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Celanese by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Celanese by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $6,057,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Celanese Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 859,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -1.13%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

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