WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,929. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.81 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.