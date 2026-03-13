WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 593.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

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EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.83. 445,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,475. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $132.25.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $5,688,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,535 shares in the company, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 823,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $158.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

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