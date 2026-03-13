WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $952,000 Stock Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,287,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,412,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,925,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CorVel by 14.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $34,418,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

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CorVel Stock Up 0.8%

CRVL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.63 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CorVel has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

See Also

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